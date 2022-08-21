Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Vice FM to visit U.N. headquarters for briefings on N.K. policy

10:30 August 21, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon will visit the U.N. headquarters this week to offer briefings on the government's policy on North Korea, including President Yoon Suk-yeol's "audacious plan" calling for denuclearization in exchange for economic aid, the ministry said Sunday.

Lee will visit New York from Sunday to Thursday for meetings with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed; Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu; UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell; and U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the ministry said.

Yoon unveiled the "audacious plan" in his Liberation Day address, offering to carry out massive food assistance and infrastructure projects in the North if Pyongyang demonstrates its commitment to denuclearization.

North Korea has reacted negatively, calling the proposal the "height of absurdity."

Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon (Yonhap)


(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK