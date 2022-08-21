Ulsan extend K League lead with come-from-behind win
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Ulsan Hyundai FC increased their lead atop the South Korean football tables with a come-from-behind victory on Sunday.
Hungarian international Martin Adam headed in two goals as Ulsan rallied past Gimcheon Sangmu FC 2-1 in K League 1 action at Gimcheon Stadium in Gimcheon, 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Now undefeated in their past eight games, Ulsan improved to 58 points for the season, nine ahead of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors with 11 matches to go.
Ulsan also became the first K League franchise with 600 victories all time.
Gimcheon struck first in the 35th minute, with Kim Jun-bum converting a Kim Ji-hyun pass on a counterattack opportunity.
But in the dying moments of the first half, Adam evened the score with a diving header, set up by Kim Tae-hwan's cross from the right wing.
Then about three minutes into the second half, Adam put Ulsan ahead for good, with yet another header. This time, Lee Chung-yong provided the assist with a cross from the left side.
Adam, who joined Ulsan in July, now has three goals in his past two matches. Ulsan are trying to win their first K League 1 title since 2005.
Gimcheon's seasonlong woes continued, as they have only two victories in their past 17 contests. They are still in 11th place among 12 teams, in danger of relegation to the K League 2 just one season after earning promotion.
Also on Sunday, FC Seoul blanked last-place Seongnam FC 2-0 for their second straight victory. Stanislav Iljutcenko, celebrating his 100th K League match, scored both of FC Seoul's goals.
The win pushed FC Seoul to seventh place. They are tied at 36 points with Suwon FC, but Suwon are in sixth place because they have outscored FC Seoul, 43-34.
On Saturday, Pohang Steelers and Incheon United ended in a 1-1 draw in a battle between teams vying for third place. Pohang stayed in third at 44 points, three above Incheon.
Suwon Samsung Bluewings beat Jeju United 2-1 to remain out of the relegation zone in ninth place at 30 points. Jeju are now in fifth at 40 points.
