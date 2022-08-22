New COVID-19 cases fall for 5th day to 59,046
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases fell for the fifth consecutive day Monday, as authorities remained vigilant against the highly contagious omicron subvariant during the summer vacation season.
The country added 59,046 new COVID-19 infections, including 406 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 22,299,377, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Daily infections fell below the 100,000 level for the first time in six days, with cases steadily declining since Wednesday.
Monday's tally is lower than the 62,056 from a week ago and 68,594 a month ago.
The country reported 65 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 26,109, the KDCA said. The fatality rate stood at 0.12 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 551, up from 531 the previous day.
