Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Monday's weather forecast

09:00 August 22, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/25 Cloudy 40

Incheon 29/25 Cloudy 40

Suwon 31/24 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 32/24 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 31/23 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 31/23 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 32/23 Sunny 20

Jeonju 32/24 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 32/24 Sunny 0

Jeju 31/25 Cloudy 20

Daegu 32/20 Cloudy 20

Busan 30/22 Sunny 0

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK