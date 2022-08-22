Monday's weather forecast
09:00 August 22, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/25 Cloudy 40
Incheon 29/25 Cloudy 40
Suwon 31/24 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 32/24 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 31/23 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 31/23 Cloudy 40
Gangneung 32/23 Sunny 20
Jeonju 32/24 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 32/24 Sunny 0
Jeju 31/25 Cloudy 20
Daegu 32/20 Cloudy 20
Busan 30/22 Sunny 0
(END)