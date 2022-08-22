Go to Contents
Exports up 3.9 pct during first 20 days of Aug.; trade deficit widens

09:08 August 22, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 3.9 percent on-year in the first 20 days of August on robust demand for petroleum products and autos, but the country saw its trade deficit widen on soaring fuel costs, data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$33.4 billion in the Aug. 1-20 period, compared with $32.2 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports jumped 22.1 percent on-year to $43.6 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $10.2 billion. The trade deficit was larger than a shortfall of $3.6 billion the previous year.

This file photo taken Aug. 11, 2022, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

