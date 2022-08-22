Go to Contents
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood

09:25 August 22, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) was set to convene its ethics panel later Monday to discuss disciplinary action against a party lawmaker who came under fire for making remarks wishing for more rain during voluntary cleanup work in the wake of massive downpours.

Rep. Kim Sung-won drew strong criticism in early August after he was caught on TV cameras saying he wished more rain would fall for better public relations effects of their voluntary work, even though the downpours, believed to be the heaviest in 115 years, caused serious flooding in Seoul and elsewhere.

The PPP's ethics committee is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. to discuss whether to officially launch a disciplinary process against Kim.

The gaffe dealt a blow to the ruling party that was struggling with low approval ratings.

Kim has apologized, stepped down as the PPP's leader on the parliamentary budget committee and said he will gladly accept any disciplinary measure.

Rep. Kim Sung-won of the ruling People Power Party leaves the press room at the National Assembly, in this Aug. 12, 2022, file photo, after holding a press conference apologizing for his insensitive remarks during voluntary cleanup work. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

