Celltrion opens R&D office in Boston to focus on new drug development
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc. has opened a research and development (R&D) office in Boston to help accelerate its new drug development capabilities in the United States, according to company officials Monday.
Celltrion completed the establishment of the Boston R&D office earlier this year and hired local office employees. The office has been conducting research for development of new drugs and monitoring bio startup market trends for investment opportunities.
Boston is known as one of the biggest bio clusters in the world and a home to research centers for global bio and pharmaceutical firms, and venture startups.
Through the new office, the South Korean company is expected to strengthen its abilities to develop new drugs and speed up partnerships with potential U.S. partners.
