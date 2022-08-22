Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut 'Hunt' tops box office for 2 straight weekends
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- "Hunt," the directorial debut of Lee Jung-jae of "Squid Game," has topped the local box office for the second consecutive weekend, data showed Monday.
The espionage film, released on Aug. 10, drew 714,000 viewers from Friday to Sunday, taking the No. 1 spot at the South Korean box office on its second weekend, according to the data by the Korean Film Council.
Its cumulative total reached 3.04 million admissions as of Sunday, becoming the third most-watched Korean movie in 2022, following the action comedy "The Roundup" and the historical war film "Hansan: Rising Dragon."
"Hunt" is "Squid Game" star Lee's first feature, revolving around two rival intelligence agents in South Korea, Park Pyong-ho (Lee) and Lee Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung), who separately chase after a North Korean spy leaking top secret information that could jeopardize national security.
"Hansan," about a famous naval battle by Adm. Yi Sun-sin, came in second with 343,000 viewers over the weekend, followed by the American horror "Nope" with 157,000 and "Top Gun: Maverick" with 96,000.
