Ive to return with new single 'After Like'

"Love Dive," the last release, has stayed in the top three on the monthly chart of the country's largest music streaming platform Melon since May, a remarkable achievement for a 1-year-old group. The tune is still popular, placing high on the service's latest weekly chart, with its music video garnering over 140 million views on YouTube. The song was also popular among K-pop fans in the United States, reaching No. 15 and No. 10 on the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.