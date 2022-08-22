Modern day stars added to KBO anniversary team

Park Jae-hong, 17th in the voting, enjoyed one of the best rookie seasons in KBO history in 1996 with the Hyundai Unicorns. He opened the 30-30 club in the South Korean league that year, hitting a league-best 30 home runs and stealing 36 bases en route to grabbing the Rookie of the Year award. He also drove in a league-high 108 RBIs, and still holds the records for most homers and RBIs by a rookie in the KBO.