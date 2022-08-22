Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States began a regular combined military exercise Monday, reviving large-scale field training suspended four years ago as the allies push to bolster defense against evolving North Korean nuclear and missile threats.
The Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise is set to run through Sept. 1, involving an array of contingency drills, like concurrent field maneuvers that were not held over the past years under the preceding Moon Jae-in administration's drive for peace with Pyongyang.
Yoon calls for watertight security posture for Korean Peninsula peace
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called Monday for maintaining a "watertight" security posture as the government kicked off a four-day civil defense exercise.
Yoon issued the call during a Cabinet meeting on the first day of the Ulchi exercise, which will involve more than 480,000 people working at some 4,000 institutions across the public sector and run parallel to South Korea-U.S. military exercises.
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall for 5th day to 59,046
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases fell for the fifth consecutive day Monday, as authorities remained vigilant against the highly contagious omicron subvariant during the summer vacation season.
The country added 59,046 new COVID-19 infections, including 406 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 22,299,377, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) Exports up 3.9 pct during first 20 days of Aug.; trade deficit widens
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports rose 3.9 percent on-year in the first 20 days of August on robust demand for petroleum products and autos, but the country saw its trade deficit widen on soaring fuel costs, data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$33.4 billion in the Aug. 1-20 period, compared with $32.2 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
(LEAD) Korean won hits over 13-year low amid aggressive monetary tightening woes
SEOUL -- The South Korean currency on Monday fell to the 1,330 won level against the U.S. dollar for the first time in more than 13 years amid prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive rate hike policy.
The won was trading at 1,337.80 against the dollar as of 11:06 a.m., down 11.90 won from the previous session. The won hit as low as 1,338.50 won per dollar after the market opened.
Top S. Korean, Chinese diplomats to attend events marking 30th anniv. of bilateral ties
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and China plan to attend events celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties in their respective countries later this week, Seoul officials said Monday.
Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, are set to join the ceremonies in Seoul and Beijing, respectively, on Wednesday, the officials said, in an apparent show of their commitment to maintaining close relations between the two countries.
Economic growth forecast to slow on anemic spending, investment
SEOUL -- South Korea's economy is expected to grow at a slower-than-expected pace in 2022 due to sluggish consumer spending and corporate investment, a private think tank said Monday.
In its second-quarter economic forecast, the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI) said Asia's fourth-largest economy will likely gain 2.4 percent in 2022 from a year earlier, compared with a 2.5 percent forecast made three months earlier.
