Naver becomes 1st S. Korean internet firm to join global RE100 initiative
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Internet portal giant Naver Corp. said Monday it has become the first South Korean internet company to join RE100, a global renewable energy initiative to achieve carbon neutrality in business operations.
Naver said it was recently accepted as a member of the RE100 initiative of The Climate Group, a London-based non-profit organization that works with businesses and government leaders around the world to address climate change. There are currently 379 companies around the world participating in the project.
South Korean participants in RE100 include six SK Group affiliates, including SK Telecom Co. and SK hynix Inc., four Hyundai Motor Group units, cosmetic giant Amore Pacific Co. and Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co.
Naver said it plans to convert 60 percent of all energy sources used in its office building and internet data centers to renewable energy sources by 2030 and gradually achieve 100 percent usage of renewable energy by 2040.
Lim Dong-a, executive director of Naver's environment program, said the company is "making plans to reduce carbon emissions as a way to reduce its impact on the environment, while at the same time continuing to join other key global eco-friendly initiatives."
