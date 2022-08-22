Former Air Force chief, legal officer to be questioned in probe into suicide death of abused servicewoman
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- An independent counsel team looking into the military's handling of last year's suicide death of an Air Force servicewoman following alleged sexual abuse will summon then key Air Force officials this week, officials said Monday.
The team led by special prosecutor Ahn Mi-young said it will question then Air Force Chief of Staff Lee Seong-yong as a witness Tuesday.
Jeon Ik-soo, chief legal affairs officer of the Air Force, who oversaw the initial probe into the case, will also be summoned as a suspect Wednesday, the team said.
In late May 2021, Lee Ye-ram, a then 23-year-old female master sergeant affiliated with the Air Force's 20th Fighter Wing, killed herself after claiming she was sexually abused by a male superior of the same rank two months earlier.
A military court sentenced the suspect to nine years in prison in December, but the appellate court commuted it to seven years in June.
It is said that during last year's initial inquiry by the Air Force, then Chief of Staff Lee directed investigators to consider arresting the suspect but the Air Force's legal office led by Jeon ignored the instruction.
Lee was criticized for belatedly reporting the case to then Defense Minister Suh Wook. Lee resigned in June 2021, taking responsibility for the case.
Jeon was booked in July 2021 for allegedly mishandling the initial probe into the woman's death.
The independent counsel team raided the Air Force headquarters and its investigation division this June and seized Jeon's cell phone, communication records and e-mails.
The special probe team was launched this June to probe into suspicions surrounding the case, including whether officials involved in the initial probe attempted to cover it up.
The victim's family claimed she was coerced and pressured by other male colleagues not to report the case to authorities. The family also accused the military police chief of her unit and other investigators for a shoddy investigation after the case was reported.
(END)