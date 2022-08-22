Presidential Security Service checks security around ex-President Park's home
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Officials of the Presidential Security Service checked security around former President Park Geun-hye's home when they travelled to a southeastern village to inspect security around the home of former President Moon Jae-in, a presidential official said Monday.
Earlier Monday, the security service expanded the guard zone around Moon's home in Yangsan, about 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, by up to 300 meters to protect the former president from violent protesters, including those wielding box cutters and fake guns.
The expansion came at President Yoon Suk-yeol's orders following a suggestion from National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo last week.
"I believe the vice chief of the Presidential Security Service also went to the area around former President Park Geun-hye's private residence and inspected the situation there," the presidential official told reporters.
Park lives in the southeastern city of Daegu.
Yoon's decision to strengthen security for Moon was seen as a measure to promote national unity amid low approval ratings. Earlier this year, he came under fire for making remarks to the effect that rallies around Moon's home should be tolerated as protests around the current presidential office were also allowed.
The official said it was "only natural" to look into the security of former presidents in line with relevant laws and that the security service took necessary steps accordingly.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)