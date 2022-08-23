(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 23)

President Yoon also must find effective ways to prevent controversy if he really wants to lift his plunging approval rating. He must not allow any persons with connections to his family to work in the presidential office or get involved in works for them. What is needed now is a special inspector in charge of overseeing any illegitimate acts by his wife and other relatives, as demanded by the DP. At the same time, Yoon must fill the vacant seats of education minister and health and welfare minister with qualified people from a bigger talent pool after thoroughly screening their morality.