Reeling Heroes trying to hold on to 3rd place in KBO

The Heroes, losers of five straight, have virtually no chance of catching the Landers now, with 33 games left this season. More crucially, the Heroes are barely holding onto third place. The defending Korean Series champions KT Wiz are just half a game behind in fourth. For the postseason, the third seed will have the home field advantage in the first round series against the wild card winner. The fourth seed will play the No. 5 team in the wild card game.