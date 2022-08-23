Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea warns against speculative bets amid won's sharp fall
SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign exchange authorities on Tuesday issued a verbal warning that they will closely monitor whether there are speculative bets in the currency market amid the local currency's sharp weakness.
The warning came a day after the South Korean currency slid to the 1,330 won level against the U.S. dollar for the first time in more than 13 years amid the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections rebound to over 150,000 amid resurgence woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases rebounded to over 150,000 Tuesday after declining over the previous five days, with health authorities staying vigilant against the resurgence of the omicron subvariant.
The country added 150,258 new COVID-19 infections, including 504 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 22,449,475, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Seoul shares down 0.86 percent late morning amid monetary tightening woes
SEOUL -- South Korean shares traded 0.86 percent lower late Tuesday morning as the weak local currency and concerns over the U.S. central bank's monetary tightening dampened investor sentiment.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index had fallen 21.08 points to 2,441.42 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
PPP starts process for disciplinary action against lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) has decided to take steps to pursue disciplinary action against a party lawmaker who came under fire for making remarks wishing for more rain during voluntary cleanup work in the wake of massive downpours, officials said Tuesday.
Rep. Kim Sung-won drew strong criticism in early August after he was caught on TV cameras saying he wished more rain would fall for better public relations effects of their voluntary work, even though the downpours, believed to be the heaviest in 115 years, caused serious flooding in Seoul and elsewhere.
-----------------
Yoon promises to prevent similar tragedies after deaths of mother, 2 daughters
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday he will take special care of struggling citizens to prevent the recurrence of tragedies such as the recent apparent suicides of a mother and her two daughters.
Speaking to reporters as he arrived for work, Yoon shared the story of the family who was found dead at their home in Suwon, south of Seoul, after reportedly struggling with illness and financial difficulties.
-----------------
S. Korean population falls for 2nd year in a row in 2021
SEOUL -- South Korea's population declined on-year for the second consecutive year last year, while the number of single-person households continued to increase, government data showed Tuesday.
As of the end of 2021, the nation's registered population stood at 51,638,809, down 0.37 percent from 51,829,023 tallied at the end of 2020, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Interior and Safety.
-----------------
S. Korea's exports to China rise over 160 times in 30 years
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports to China have increased more than 160 times since they set up diplomatic ties 30 years ago, much higher than the growth rate of Seoul's overall overseas shipments, data showed Tuesday.
South Korea's exports to China came to US$162.9 billion last year, 162.4 times the value of slightly over $1 billion in 1991, one year before their establishment of diplomatic ties, according to the data from the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).
(END)