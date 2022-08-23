Military reports 1,915 more COVID-19 cases
14:02 August 23, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,915 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 254,029, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,330 from the Army, 235 from the Air Force, 137 from the Navy and 123 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 87 cases from the Marine Corps and three from the ministry.
Currently, 10,645 military personnel are under treatment.
