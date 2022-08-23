State auditors to launch inspections into nuclear phase-out policy
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) decided Tuesday to conduct an audit into the nuclear phase-out policy of the previous Moon Jae-in administration, officials said.
The agency also plans to look into whether the government properly handled the supply and management of COVID-19 vaccines, masks and other anti-epidemic materials since the pandemic hit, a move also seen as targeting the Moon administration.
The two issues were added to a list of inspection plans for the second half of the year, officials said.
President Yoon Suk-yeol was elected on a pledge to scrap Moon's nuclear phase-out policy.
The inspection plan from the BAI comes as prosecutors step up their investigations into senior officials of the Moon administration over accusations surrounding the 2019 repatriation of North Korean fishermen and the North's killing of a South Korean fisheries official in 2020.
