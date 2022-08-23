Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns against speculative bets amid won's sharp fall
SEOUL-- South Korea's foreign exchange authorities on Tuesday warned against speculative bets in the currency market, issuing a verbal warning aimed at stemming the local currency's sharp weakness.
But despite the warning, the local currency fell below the 1,340 won level against the U.S. dollar for the first time in more than 13 years amid the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening.
(2nd LD) Wife of ex-DP presidential candidate appears for police questioning over corporate credit card allegations
SUWON, South Korea -- The wife of former ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung appeared before police on Tuesday to face questioning about allegations related to her personal use of a provincial government corporate credit card years ago.
Kim Hye-kyung arrived at the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency in Suwon, 50 kilometers south of Seoul, around 1:45 p.m., accompanied by her lawyer.
U.N. rapporteur for N. Korea human rights to visit S. Korea next week
SEOUL -- Elizabeth Salmon, newly appointed U.N. special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights, will make her first official visit to South Korea next week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Salmon will be here from Monday through Sept. 3 for meetings with senior officials from the foreign and unification ministries as well as North Korean defectors and human rights activist groups, the ministry said.
(LEAD) State auditors to launch inspections into nuclear phase-out policy
SEOUL -- The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) decided Tuesday to conduct an audit into the nuclear phase-out policy of the previous Moon Jae-in administration, officials said.
The agency also plans to look into whether the government properly handled the supply and management of COVID-19 vaccines, masks and other anti-epidemic materials since the pandemic hit, a move also seen as targeting the Moon administration.
(LEAD) Chinese ambassador stresses respect for each other's 'core interests' amid THAAD spat
SEOUL -- China's top envoy in South Korea called Tuesday for the two countries' efforts to respect each other's "core interests" and "matters of significant concern" amid tensions over Seoul's push to normalize the operation of a U.S. anti-missile unit here.
Ambassador Xing Haiming made the remarks as South Korea is pushing for the normalization of the THAAD battery -- currently in a state of "temporary" installation pending an environmental assessment -- to help counter North Korean threats.
N. Korea touts close ties with Russia on anniv. of late leader's trip to Far East
SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday highlighted its "consistent" position to develop friendly ties with Russia as it marked the 20th anniversary of late leader Kim Jong-il's high-profile trip to the Russian Far East.
Pyongyang has recently been seen closing ranks with its two traditional partners, Moscow and Beijing, amid stalled inter-Korean relations and a deadlock in nuclear talks with the United States.
