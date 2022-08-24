Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- From renewable energy to vaccine supply, state auditor targets previous administration (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Naver, Kakao can act as intermediaries for savings, insurance sales (Kookmin Daily)
-- Exchange rate falls further to 1,345 won despite gov't intervention (Donga Ilbo)
-- U.S. to introduce bill targeting China's retaliation against S. Korea's THAAD (Seoul Shinmun)
-- State auditor targets Moon government's vaccine, nuclear phase-out policies (Segye Times)
-- 730,000 households unable to pay for health insurance; 'mother and 2 daughters' case found everywhere (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Welfare net that could have saved mother and 2 daughters bore holes twice (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- State auditor launches full-scale 'political inspection' targeting renewable energy, vaccines, CIO (Hankyoreh)
-- K-defense exports reach 26 tln won (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Babysitter's monthly wage is 4 mln won; you want to me have children?' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- The gift of semiconductors: Pyeongtaek becomes El Dorado for jobs (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Economic conditions are 'severe,' Yoon says (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea, China at crossroads as they mark 30th year of relations (Korea Herald)
-- Anti-China sentiment overshadows 30th anniv. of Korea-China ties (Korea Times)
