Korean-language dailies

-- From renewable energy to vaccine supply, state auditor targets previous administration (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Naver, Kakao can act as intermediaries for savings, insurance sales (Kookmin Daily)

-- Exchange rate falls further to 1,345 won despite gov't intervention (Donga Ilbo)

-- U.S. to introduce bill targeting China's retaliation against S. Korea's THAAD (Seoul Shinmun)

-- State auditor targets Moon government's vaccine, nuclear phase-out policies (Segye Times)

-- 730,000 households unable to pay for health insurance; 'mother and 2 daughters' case found everywhere (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Welfare net that could have saved mother and 2 daughters bore holes twice (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- State auditor launches full-scale 'political inspection' targeting renewable energy, vaccines, CIO (Hankyoreh)

-- K-defense exports reach 26 tln won (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Babysitter's monthly wage is 4 mln won; you want to me have children?' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- The gift of semiconductors: Pyeongtaek becomes El Dorado for jobs (Korea Economic Daily)

