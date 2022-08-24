(LEAD) After consecutive extra-time wins, Jeonbuk on verge of return to AFC Champions League final

Veteran midfielder Kim Bo-kyung was subbed out midway through the first half of the quarterfinal match, despite not suffering any injury. Coach Kim explained later that his plan all along was to play Kim Bo-kyung either in the first half or the second half, but the midfielder appeared too fatigued to even be out there for 45 minutes. Jeonbuk are now hoping the 32-year-old former K League 1 MVP will be back at full strength after a couple of days of rest.

