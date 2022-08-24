Int'l hydrogen conference to kick off in S. Korea next week
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- An annual international exhibition on the hydrogen industry will kick off in South Korea next week, bringing together companies, government officials and other experts from home and abroad to seek ways to boost the emerging sector cited as a future energy source.
The H2 MEET exhibition and conference will take place at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, for a four-day run starting Aug. 31, its organizing committee said Wednesday.
Some 240 enterprises and related institutions from 16 countries are expected to take part in the event, including Canada, -- the main guest country for this year -- Britain, the Netherlands, Australia, the United States and France, as well as officials from foreign governments and their diplomatic missions in Seoul, the organizer said.
"H2 MEET, in its third year this year, is at an important inflection point in establishing itself as a global representative hydrogen exhibition," Jeong Marn-ki, chief of the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association and head of the organizing committee said at a press conference.
"We will continue efforts to upgrade the conference to promote exchanges of technologies in the global hydrogen industry," Jeong said.
Some 48 companies that engage in hydrogen production, including electrolysis and carbon capture, will attend the exhibition. About 75 others related to the supply and transportation side, such as hydrogen charging and hydrogen tanks, will be present to introduce their latest technologies.
Nearly 70 other companies involved in mobility, fuel cells, steel and chemicals are also expected to take part.
A series of conferences and forums for discussions on the current hydrogen industry trends and related issues are also scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the event.
The exhibition will be followed by a networking session for the participating entities and representatives to facilitate business deals, trade and other exchanges, according to the organizer.
