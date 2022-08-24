Samsung C&T bags 800 bln-won solar project deal from Qatar
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean builder Samsung C&T Corp. said Wednesday it has clinched an 800 billion-won (US$598 million) deal to build a massive solar farm in Qatar.
Under the deal with Qatar's state-run QatarEnergy, the construction unit of Samsung Group will construct a 417-megawatt solar power plant in Mesaieed, some 40 kilometers south of the Qatari capital of Doha.
It will also build a 458-megawatt solar power plant in Ras Laffan, an industrial complex about 80 km north of Doha.
Samsung C&T said the two solar power plants will be built on a combined 10-square-kilometer lot of land equivalent to the size of 1,400 football fields, with 1.6 million solar panels to be installed.
Ground will be broken in September for completion in November 2024.
Samsung C&T said electricity generated from the solar power plants will be supplied to energy facilities in QatarEnergy-owned industrial parks and Qatar's national power grid.
Samsung C&T has been bolstering its future-business portfolio, including new renewable energy development, green hydrogen and ammonia, as well as small modular reactors, a type of lower-maintenance nuclear fission reactor that is smaller than conventional reactors.
