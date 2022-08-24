Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
SEOUL -- The government and the ruling party agreed Wednesday to focus on easing inflation woes and helping job seekers in drawing up next year's budget in the wake of growing global inflation concerns.
Rep. Sung Il-jong, the chief policymaker of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), said the two sides agreed to consider a 50 percent increase in energy vouchers for low-income households and expanding discount coupons for grocery purchases.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 2nd day amid resurgence woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases stayed above 100,000 for the second straight day Wednesday amid concerns over a resurgence of the omicron subvariant.
The country added 139,883 new COVID-19 infections, including 456 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 22,588,640, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Hyundai Motor chief visits U.S. amid new tax break law
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday its Chairman Chung Euisun is visiting the United States amid growing concerns over a new U.S. law excluding electric vehicles (EVs) built outside the U.S. from tax breaks.
The South Korean carmaker didn't provide any details about Chung's U.S. schedule.
-----------------
Yoon vows to prevent another financial crisis
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday he will make thorough preparations to prevent another financial crisis and ease the people's economic burdens.
Yoon made the remark while presiding over a macrofinancial meeting with government officials and economic experts, citing the weakening won and widening trade deficit.
-----------------
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
SEOUL -- North Korea called Wednesday for heightened alert against a new virus detected in China, just weeks after the country claimed victory over the COVID-19 crisis.
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's Workers' Party, carried an article warning that the new zoonotic virus called Langya henipavirus could lead to "another pandemic."
-----------------
Childbirths hit all-time low in Q2; deaths climb to record high
SEJONG -- The number of babies born in South Korea hit a record low in the second quarter, while deaths rose to an all-time high in the cited period amid rapid aging and the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed Wednesday.
A total of 59,961 babies were born in the April-June period, down 9.3 percent from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea. It marked the lowest number for any second quarter since the statistics agency started compiling related data in 1981.
-----------------
Gov't to keep ban on in-person visits to nursing homes during Chuseok holiday
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday that the government will keep a ban on in-person visits to nursing homes and long-term care hospitals for the elderly during the Chuseok fall harvest holiday in a precaution against COVID-19.
The policy guidance from the government came as daily COVID-19 cases rebounded to over 150,000 Tuesday, with health authorities staying vigilant against the resurgence of the omicron subvariant.
-----------------
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' tops Netflix chart for non-English series for 4th consecutive week
SEOUL -- The hit legal drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" has topped Netflix's latest weekly viewership chart of non-English TV shows for the fourth consecutive week even after it finished airing in South Korea, the global video streaming service said Wednesday.
The TV sensation, which aired every Wednesday and Thursday on the cable channel ENA from June 29 to Aug. 18, marked 77.43 million hours of viewing for the week of Aug. 15-21 to lead Netflix's official top 10 list for non-English TV programs available on the service, according to the company.
