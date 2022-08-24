Go to Contents
Military reports 1,748 more COVID-19 cases

14:08 August 24, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,748 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 255,774, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 1,177 from the Army, 231 from the Air Force, 131 from the Navy, 105 from the Marine Corps and 97 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also four cases from the ministry, two from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 9,513 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members walking at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

