Seventeen to drop collaborative single with British singer Anne-Marie
14:01 August 24, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Seventeen will unveil a collaborative project with British singer-songwriter Anne-Marie this week, the group's agency said Wednesday.
"_World (Feat. Anne-Marie)," a variation of the lead track of Seventeen's fourth full-length album "Sector 17," will hit music services at 1 p.m. Friday, according to Pledis Entertainment.
Anne-Marie became the first foreign pop artist to top South Korea's benchmark Circle Chart in 2019 for her hit song "2002."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword