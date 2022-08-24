Security not to be strengthened around homes of former Presidents Lee, Park
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Presidential Security Service has decided not to expand the guard zone around the homes of former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye after determining they did not need added security measures, a presidential official said Wednesday.
Officials from the Presidential Security Service carried out inspections around Lee's home in southern Seoul and Park's home in the southeastern city of Daegu at the instruction of President Yoon Suk-yeol earlier this week.
Yoon gave the directive while instructing the security service to inspect security around the home of his predecessor, Moon Jae-in, in Yangsan, about 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at the suggestion of National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.
Moon had been suffering from noisy protesters outside his residence, including those wielding box cutters and fake guns.
The presidential official said no security threats were detected around the homes of Lee and Park.
"There was once a lot of supporters gathering outside former President Park's home, but it's died down recently," the official said.
The guard zone around Moon's home was expanded by up to 300 meters on Monday.
The security service also recently checked security conditions in and around what will be the new presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.
Yoon is expected to move in early next month.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)