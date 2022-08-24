RM teases second volume of BTS' photo book series
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- RM, leader of K-pop sensation BTS, teased his upcoming book of photography on social media Wednesday.
He is the second runner of the septet's "Special 8 Photo-Folio" project, in which eight 80-page photo books featuring the seven members and the group, respectively, will be published in turn.
Jungkook, the youngest member, earlier announced the beginning of the project with his photo book of a vampire concept set to come out on Sept. 1.
The teaser video for RM's book, titled "Me, Myself, and RM: Entirety," begins with the rapper appreciating artworks and then shows him posing for photos in various places, like an art museum and a park.
He will reveal himself as he is, from his comfortable self to his charismatic side, in the forthcoming photo book, according to Big Hit Music, the band's agency.
The book was entitled "Entirety," meaning it contains his all, the agency added.
The artist, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, took part in the whole process of the book's production, ranging from the initial concept design to styling and props, as Jungkook did for his book.
RM's photo book will be released on Sept. 5.
