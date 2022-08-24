DP's central committee votes down charter revision proposal
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday decided not to revise its charter in connection with party membership suspension of those facing criminal charges amid criticism the attempt is aimed at protecting former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.
The DP's central committee held a vote and decided to drop the revision proposal and maintain the current charter that mandates membership suspension for those who are indicted.
Last week, the DP's emergency leadership committee tabled a proposal to revise a charter clause to allow the cancellation of membership suspension imposed for indictment that the party considers political suppression.
The move sparked criticism that the proposal is intended to prevent membership suspension of Lee and strengthen his influence within the party. But pro-Lee members said the revision is needed to respond to possible political retaliation against opposition figures by the current government.
Lee, currently under investigation over corruption allegations, is an overwhelming front-runner in the DP's leadership race and is widely expected to be elected a new leader in a national convention set for Sunday.
