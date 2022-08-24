Samsung Display to expand IT OLED panel biz: CEO

The display panel making unit of Samsung Electronics Co., plans to build a production line for the eighth-generation OLED panels, 2,200 millimeters in width and 2,500 millimeters in height, for IT products, with a goal to start production in 2024, Choi said, adding the OLED market could grow to a US$100 billion industry by 2030 from around $40-45 billion this year.