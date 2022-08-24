Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 5-day losing streak; local currency up for 1st in 7 sessions
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished higher Wednesday, after five consecutive sessions of losses, as investors bought oversold issues. The Korean won also gained ground against the U.S. dollar for the first time in seven sessions.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 12.11 points, or 0.5 percent, to close at 2,447.45, breaking the five-day losing streak.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korean military leading key exercise with U.S. in step toward OPCON transition
SEOUL -- South Korea is leading the entirety of a major combined military exercise with the United States for the first time, Seoul officials said Wednesday, in a sign of progress in the allies' plan for the transition of wartime operational control (OPCON).
Gen. Ahn Byung-Seok, the deputy commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC), is leading the ongoing Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise -- a venue for a key test of Seoul's capabilities to retake the OPCON from Washington.
-----------------
Chinese premier calls for quick progress in follow-up FTA talks with S. Korea
SEOUL -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called Wednesday for quick progress in follow-up free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with South Korea as he described the two countries as "inseparable" neighbors that should work together to defend supply chain stability.
Li's remarks came at a time when Seoul has been striving to maintain its economic partnership with China, its largest trading partner, while continuing to bolster the longstanding security alliance with the United States amid the intensifying rivalry between Beijing and Washington.
-----------------
Unification minister meets Chinese ambassador to discuss N. Korea issues
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kwon Young-se met Wednesday with China's top envoy in South Korea to discuss North Korea and other pending issues as the neighboring countries marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, according to Kwon's office.
During his meeting with Ambassador Xing Haiming, Kwon stressed that his ministry will closely communicate with China in pushing ahead with the policies of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration on denuclearization and improving inter-Korean relations.
-----------------
(LEAD) DP's central committee votes down charter revision proposal
SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday decided not to revise its charter in connection with party membership suspension of those facing criminal charges amid criticism the attempt is aimed at protecting former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.
The DP's central committee held a vote and decided to drop the revision proposal and maintain the current charter that mandates membership suspension for those who are indicted.
-----------------
Tensions mount as gov't moves to normalize THAAD base operation
SEONGJU -- Tensions are mounting around a U.S. THAAD missile defense unit here, one week ahead of the government's deadline for normalizing access to the base despite local residents' opposition.
The Seoul government has pledged to secure unfettered road access to the base in Seongju, around 220 kilometers south of Seoul, by the end of August, as its operation has been hindered by anti-THAAD protesters attempting to block deliveries of goods and equipment to the unit.
(END)