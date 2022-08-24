Yoon's confidential schedule leaked on internet fan club of first lady
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- A confidential schedule of President Yoon Suk-yeol has been leaked on an internet fan club of first lady Kim Keon-hee, prompting the presidential office to figure out how such a security breach could happen, a presidential official said Wednesday.
The leaked schedule was posted on the Facebook fan club for Kim, called "Keon Hee Love," earlier in the day, saying Yoon plans to visit a market in the southeastern city of Daegu on Friday.
The posting went into details of Yoon's schedule, including his arrival time and the market's name. A member of the fan club who posted the leaked schedule also advised club members to gather at the market when Yoon visits there.
The president's schedule is strictly confidential for security reasons before it ends.
A senior presidential official apologized for the leaked presidential schedule.
The official said the Presidential Security Service "will figure out how this happened and make utmost efforts to prevent it from happening again."
It is not the first time that the online fan club for Kim raised eyebrows with security-related issues.
In May, the fan club posted photos of Yoon and Kim taken inside the presidential office, where photo taking is prevented without prior permission.
