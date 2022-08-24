Hyundai Rotem wins $660 mln railway train supply deal from Egypt
21:59 August 24, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, has won a US$660 million deal from Egypt to supply railway trains for Cairo's metro lines, industry sources said Wednesday.
Under the deal with the Egyptian government, Hyundai Rotem and Egypt's NERIC will manufacture and supply 320 railway trains for two metro lines.
The two companies will also work together for maintenance for eight years, according to the sources.
In the past, Hyundai Rotem had secured 1 trillion won (US$745 million) worth of deals from Egypt.
