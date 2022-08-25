(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 25)

The country's foreign reserves came to 438.61 billion won (US$327 million) as of the end of July, slightly up from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea. But it did not offer a reassuring message to market watchers as the reserve plunged in June as foreign exchange authorities unloaded dollars to keep the local currency from tumbling further. If the current pace of depreciation continues unchecked, it seems inevitable that the reserve will shrink at a fast pace.