07:53 August 25, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- Truth panel finds 'Brothers Welfare Center' case violation of human rights by the state (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon hopes to meet with Xi in person as countries mark 30th anniv. of establishment of diplomatic relations (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon, Xi exchange letters on 30th anniv. of diplomatic relations (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, China agree to open 'new next 30 years' based on 'economic security, core interests' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Parties, gov't agree to provide 3 mln won in financial support to jobseekers who take prep course (Segye Times)
-- DP's central committee votes down reform plans under criticism for loosening of rules (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea posts record low birthrate in Q2 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- New light shed upon 'Brothers Welfare Center' abuse case as truth panel recommends formal apology from government (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon's confidential schedule leaked on internet fan club of first lady (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Dividend payouts up 20 pct in H1 despite flagging stock markets (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Slow progress in GTX project despite Yoon's call to speed it up (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 30 years of Korea-China ties are celebrated (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ruling party, government agree on new subsidies for job seekers (Korea Herald)
-- Korean businesses up in arms against U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (Korea Times)
(END)

