Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Rotem-Egypt order

Hyundai Rotem wins 755.7 bln-won train car order in Egypt

09:48 August 25, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Thursday it has received a 755.7 billion-won (US$560 million) order for subway train cars in Egypt.

Under the deal signed with Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), Hyundai Rotem will supply subway train cars for the No. 2 and No. 3 subway lines in Cairo by 2028, the company said in a statement.

Hyundai Rotem is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. under its wing.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Rotem shows a subway train built by the South Korean company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK