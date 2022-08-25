Hyundai Rotem wins 755.7 bln-won train car order in Egypt
09:48 August 25, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Thursday it has received a 755.7 billion-won (US$560 million) order for subway train cars in Egypt.
Under the deal signed with Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), Hyundai Rotem will supply subway train cars for the No. 2 and No. 3 subway lines in Cairo by 2028, the company said in a statement.
Hyundai Rotem is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. under its wing.
