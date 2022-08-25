Go to Contents
178 people nabbed for selling, buying marijuana

15:00 August 25, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- A total of 178 people have been arrested on charges of selling or buying marijuana through the dark web and social media, police said Thursday.

Of them, 12 are accused of trafficking the illegal narcotic through the internet, particularly the dark web, which is inaccessible by regular web browsers, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA).

The SMPA said it has confiscated 12 kilograms of marijuana, and another 136 grams of synthetic marijuana, as well as 302 pills of ecstasy.

Of another 166 people charged with purchasing and using marijuana, 151 of them are aged between in their 20's and 30's, the SMPA said.

Police attributed the demography to more opportunities for younger people to buy and sell drugs through the internet and social media.

The SMPA has said it will continue a broad clampdown on drug trafficking on the internet through the end of October.

