Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US diplomat #East Asia #Seoul

Senior U.S. official on East Asia policy due in Seoul

11:06 August 25, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- A senior U.S. State Department official in charge of East Asia policy plans to visit South Korea this week for consultations on North Korea and pending alliance issues, a diplomatic source said Thursday.

Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs, is scheduled to arrive in Seoul later in the day on the second and final leg of his six-day regional trip that also took him to Mongolia, according to the source.

On Friday, Kritenbrink plans to meet with Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Yeo Seung-bae and pay a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Park Jin.

He is to leave Seoul on Saturday morning, the source added.

Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, speaks during an interview with Yonhap News Agency at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Seoul on Nov. 12, 2021. (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK