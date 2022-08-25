Senior U.S. official on East Asia policy due in Seoul
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- A senior U.S. State Department official in charge of East Asia policy plans to visit South Korea this week for consultations on North Korea and pending alliance issues, a diplomatic source said Thursday.
Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs, is scheduled to arrive in Seoul later in the day on the second and final leg of his six-day regional trip that also took him to Mongolia, according to the source.
On Friday, Kritenbrink plans to meet with Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Yeo Seung-bae and pay a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Park Jin.
He is to leave Seoul on Saturday morning, the source added.
