(LEAD) Senior U.S. official on East Asia policy arrives in Seoul

20:08 August 25, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with official's arrival throughout; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- A senior U.S. State Department official in charge of East Asia policy arrived in South Korea Thursday for consultations on North Korea and pending alliance issues.

The three-day visit to Seoul by Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs, is the second and final leg of his six-day regional trip that also took him to Mongolia.

On Friday, Kritenbrink plans to meet with Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Yeo Seung-bae and pay a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Park Jin, ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a briefing.

He is expected to discuss bilateral pending issues, including the allies' coordination on North Korea policy and supply chains, as well as regional and global issues.

Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs, arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Yonhap)

