(LEAD) Senior U.S. official on East Asia policy arrives in Seoul

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- A senior U.S. State Department official in charge of East Asia policy arrived in South Korea Thursday for consultations on North Korea and pending alliance issues.
The three-day visit to Seoul by Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs, is the second and final leg of his six-day regional trip that also took him to Mongolia.
On Friday, Kritenbrink plans to meet with Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Yeo Seung-bae and pay a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Park Jin, ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a briefing.
He is expected to discuss bilateral pending issues, including the allies' coordination on North Korea policy and supply chains, as well as regional and global issues.
