Former member of boxing youth national team gets 10 years in prison for killing father
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 10-year sentence for a former member of the boxing youth national team convicted of beating to death his father with a disability.
The 22-year-old man was indicted for killing his father, then 55, by punching and kicking him in their home in January 2021. At that time, he claimed his father fell down and died.
After an autopsy found multiple injuries in the father's body, police investigated the case for five months and arrested the son on charges of patricide.
The father had suffered from alcohol dependence and a brain lesion.
The son was a boxer during his middle and high school years. He won the title in some national competitions and was picked as a member of the boxing youth national team.
(END)