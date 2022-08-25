Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea seeks to join hands with EU over U.S. inflation reduction act
SEOUL -- South Korea will seek a joint response with the European Union over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act that excludes electric vehicles assembled outside of North America from tax incentives, the industry ministry said Thursday.
The law, signed by U.S. President Joe Biden last week, calls for the expansion of tax subsidies for EV purchases, but only for those assembled in North America. It also requires U.S.-made batteries and battery materials in EVs.
-----------------
(2nd LD) BOK hikes policy rate to fight soaring inflation amid worries over slowing growth
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point Thursday as it struggles to rein in inflation expected to hit the highest level in more than two decades this year.
As widely expected, the monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) voted to increase the benchmark seven-day repo rate to 2.5 percent at a rate-setting meeting earlier in the day, according to the central bank.
-----------------
S. Korean islets of Dokdo not named on iPhone maps in 22 countries: professor
SEOUL -- South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo were not named on iPhone maps in the U.S., Britain and 20 other countries, according to a professor in Seoul Thursday, amid diplomatic tensions with Tokyo over Japan's renewed claims to the East Sea outcroppings.
Dokdo has long been a recurring source of tension between the two neighbors, as Tokyo continues to make the sovereignty claims in its policy papers, public statements and school textbooks.
-----------------
Jobs for wage workers set record high growth in Q1
SEOUL -- The employment of wage workers in South Korea achieved record high growth during the first quarter as the job market has recovered from the impact of the pandemic, data showed Thursday.
The number of paid employee jobs came to 19.75 million in the cited period, up 752,000 from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
-----------------
State panel confirms massacre of S. Korean civilians by leftists during Korean War
SEOUL -- A state reconciliation panel said Thursday that more than 130 South Korean civilians were massacred by North Koreans and people close to the North in a southwestern region during the 1950-53 Korean War.
The mass killings of 133 civilians at the hands of local leftists and North Korean partisans occurred in Yeongam, a South Jeolla Province county about 410 kilometers south of Seoul, from August 1950 to November of the same year, according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
-----------------
State rights watchdog opposes punishment of gay sex in military
SEOUL -- The state human rights watchdog has submitted an opinion expressing the unconstitutionality of the military criminal code that punishes homosexuality in the military, officials said Thursday.
The military criminal act, revised in 1962, prohibits same-sex relationships among military personnel, who are mostly male. The article states a maximum jail sentence of two years for "anal intercourse" and "indecent acts" between servicemen.
