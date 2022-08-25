2022 MAMA Awards to be held in Japan in November
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Mnet Asian Music Awards, the K-pop industry's biggest annual year-end music awards, will be held for two days in Japan in November under the changed name, MAMA Awards, the entertainment company that presents the awards said Thursday.
CJ ENM said this year's event will take place at the Kyocera Dome Osaka, a baseball stadium located in Osaka with a capacity of housing 40,000 spectators, from Nov. 29-30.
The show will be streamed live across the world through the music cable channel Mnet's official YouTube channel.
"We'll present a special show that can only be seen at the 2022 MAMA Awards as an awards show representing the K-pop industry," Kim Hyun-soo, the director of CJ ENM's music content, said.
