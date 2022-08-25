BOK chief to leave for U.S. to attend Jackson Hole meeting
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top central banker will attend the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual symposium this week to discuss the latest global economic conditions and monetary policy direction, his office said Thursday.
Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong will leave for the United States on Thursday to attend the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium hosted by the Fed that will kick off Friday (U.S. time) for a two-day run, according to Seoul's central bank.
Market watchers are closely watching what Fed Chair Jerome Powell will say during the gathering of top central bankers to get a glimpse of the pace and to what extent the U.S. central bank will raise borrowing costs, which will have repercussions on the global financial system and economy.
Rhee is to return home Monday, his office said.
