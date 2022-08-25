Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BOK chief #US Fed #annual meeting

BOK chief to leave for U.S. to attend Jackson Hole meeting

15:28 August 25, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top central banker will attend the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual symposium this week to discuss the latest global economic conditions and monetary policy direction, his office said Thursday.

Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong will leave for the United States on Thursday to attend the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium hosted by the Fed that will kick off Friday (U.S. time) for a two-day run, according to Seoul's central bank.

Market watchers are closely watching what Fed Chair Jerome Powell will say during the gathering of top central bankers to get a glimpse of the pace and to what extent the U.S. central bank will raise borrowing costs, which will have repercussions on the global financial system and economy.

Rhee is to return home Monday, his office said.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK