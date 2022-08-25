Ministry to push for veteran-only parking spots at supermarkets, hotels
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's veterans ministry is pushing to introduce parking spots reserved for war veterans at supermarkets, hotels and other public facilities out of deference to their sacrifices for the nation, an official said Thursday.
The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs has been in consultation with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and other agencies to enable the designation of such parking lots with cooperation from provincial governments and private business operators.
"We are pushing for the parking lots as provincial authorities can set aside spots under their ordinances, while supermarkets and hotels can consider running parking places on their own," the official said on condition of anonymity.
Veterans Minister Park Min-shik and Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong plan to make an official request for cooperation from provincial governments in designating parking spaces for veterans, the official added.
The previous day, John Kelly, the board chairman for the U.S.-headquartered Best Western Hotels & Resorts, agreed to consider introducing parking spots for veterans in its hotels in Korea, according to the official.
Kelly received the Ambassador for Peace medal from the veterans ministry on behalf of his father, Donald H. Kelly who participated in the 1950-53 Korean War.
