S. Korean foreign minister to visit Mongolia next week
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will visit Mongolia next week to discuss bilateral ties and other issues of mutual concern, his ministry said Thursday.
He plans to leave for the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar on Sunday to hold talks with his counterpart, Batmunkh Battsetseg, ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a regular press briefing.
He is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, and meet other politicians and industry officials to discuss ways on expanding cooperation in various areas, Choi added. Park is to return home Tuesday.
It would be the first official trip by South Korea's top diplomat to Mongolia since 2014. The two sides upgraded their bilateral relations to a "strategic partnership" last year.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)