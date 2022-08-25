S. Korea hosts int'l forum on sustainable livestock farming
JEJU, South Korea, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- More than 1,800 government and industry officials, and experts from around 30 nations gathered in South Korea to explore ways of eco-friendly livestock farming amid the global push to achieve net-zero goals, the agriculture ministry said Thursday.
The 19th forum of the Asian-Australian Association of Animal Production (AAAP 2022) is under way on the southernmost island of Jeju for a four-day run through Friday under the theme of "Animal production for human and nature."
"The livestock industry has mainly centered on how to provide food for people in an effective way. But now is time to consider carbon neutrality, farming environments and animal welfare," Agriculture Minister Chung Hwang-keun said in his congratulatory remarks.
The participants from China, Japan and Australia, among other nations, have shared their nations' current status and challenges of livestock farming, as well as future policy paths, through presentations and discussion sessions, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Major topics also include genetics, food science and microbiology to achieve the sustainable development of the industry.
Some companies set up dozens of booths to promote their advanced technologies and major products, it added.
The livestock industry here has sought to find measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions, particularly nitrogen emissions, as the country has vowed to cut its emissions by 40 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
