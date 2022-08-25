S. Korean, Australian Air Forces stage 'friendship flights' ahead of major air exercise
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean and Australian Air Forces conducted bilateral flight training at an Australian air base earlier this week in an effort to enhance combined operational capabilities, Seoul officials said Thursday.
The two sides engaged in joint formation flights and air refueling training at a base in Darwin, northern Australia, on Wednesday as they are preparing to join the biennial Exercise Pitch Black set to run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 7, according to the officials.
For the "friendship" flights, the South mobilized a KC-330 tanker transport aircraft and two KF-16 fighter jets with Australia deploying one KC-30A aircraft and two F-35A radar-evading jets.
"The flights took place in order to improve combined operational capabilities between South Korea and Australia and increase bilateral military cooperation," South Korea's Air Force said in a statement.
Exercise Pitch Black is to bring together up to 100 aircraft and 2,500 personnel from many countries, including the United States, France, Germany, Indonesia, India, Singapore and Japan.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)