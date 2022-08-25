Yoon calls for unity between gov't, ruling party to improve people's livelihoods
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday called for closer cooperation between the government and the ruling party as he focuses on improving people's livelihoods to regain trust from the public amid low approval ratings.
Yoon made the remarks during a dinner workshop of the ruling People Power Party held in Cheonan, 92 kilometers south of Seoul, the first of its kind since he took office in May.
"The party and the government must now become one, and once (we) only think about the people's livelihoods, all the difficult issues will be resolved, and the government and the party will receive the trust from the people," he said at the session attended by ruling party lawmakers as well as officials from the presidential office and the Cabinet.
Yoon also urged them to stop blaming the past administration, saying an "excuse" that difficult economic situations are inherited from the previous administration is "no longer working for the people."
Yoon's approval rating has remained low in recent weeks in the wake of controversies over personnel appointments and policy proposals.
His approval rating stood at 32 percent, according to a poll by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research released Thursday.
