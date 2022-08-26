(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)

The allegations were raised numerous times during the presidential campaign. Prosecutorial and police investigations are underway, and the first lady has apologized for falsifying information regarding her career. The Democratic Party is pushing for a special counsel investigation targeting Yoon's spouse or a parliamentary inspection. Ironically, however, it is passive when it comes to recommending a special inspector who will constantly inspect issues involving Kim. Woo Sang-ho, interim leader of the party, said that "as for us, it is more interesting to let controversies keep arising around first lady Kim when the special inspector is not around." This appears to be for the purpose of maximizing its political offensive. From the Democratic Party's standpoint, a special inspector who probes allegations silently may not be as attractive as a special counsel investigation or a parliamentary inspection which would draw more attention from the media.